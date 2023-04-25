 NBA world went off after Jimmy Butler’s historic night vs. Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 - Heat Nation
Home / Miami Heat News / NBA world went off after Jimmy Butler’s historic night vs. Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4

NBA world went off after Jimmy Butler’s historic night vs. Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4

Jimmy Butler vs. Bucks

The Miami Heat came into Game 4 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks leading 2-1, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to game action after missing the last two contests with a back injury, it looked like perhaps the Heat were in trouble.

But Jimmy Butler carried them to victory with a career-high 56 points, and the NBA world was amazed at his performance.

Butler shot a sizzling 19-of-28 from the field, and he did an incredible job of drawing fouls, attempting 18 free throws and making 15 of them. He basically was the Heat’s offense, as no one else was that effective for them on that end of the floor.

The fact that he did this against a team that ranked fourth in the regular season in defensive rating and won the NBA championship just two years ago made it all the more impressive.

The Bucks got out to an early double-digit lead, as it looked like Antetokounmpo was going to restore order, while center Brook Lopez had a monster game, finishing with 36 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. They were still up by double digits midway through the fourth quarter, but that is when Jimmy Butler turned into Jimmy Buckets.

He scored basket after basket, and the Bucks had no answer for him. Meanwhile, they got stagnant on the offensive end and committed some uncharacteristic miscues down the stretch, allowing Miami to secure a surprising 119-114 win.

All of a sudden, it leads the series 3-1 and is on the verge of knocking out the top-seeded Bucks. If it follows through and wins the series, it would be a very rare upset by an eighth-seeded team over a top-seeded squad.

This series is far from over, however. Game 5 will take place in Milwaukee, where the Bucks were 32-9 in the regular season, and if they manage to win that contest, they will take a league-best 26-15 regular season road record back to South Florida for Game 6.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login