Report: Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami Heat lineup for Monday’s game vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat have been struggling as of late. Fortunately, they might get a reinforcement soon as star Jimmy Butler is reportedly expected to return to the court on Monday.

Jimmy Butler is expected to return to the Heat lineup tomorrow against Memphis, according to multiple sources — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) December 5, 2021

Miami has lost three of its past four games and currently stands at 14-10, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Early in the season, the Heat looked like one of the strongest teams in the conference. However, their recent losses have bumped them down a bit in the standings.

If Butler is able to suit up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Miami will be getting back its leading scorer. The five-time All-Star is currently averaging 23.6 points per game this season. He is also chipping in 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

Butler has sat out the past four games because of a tailbone injury. His return would definitely provide the squad with a much needed boost.

With Heat star big man Bam Adebayo out for an extended period of time, some other players will have to step up in his absence.

The Grizzlies have been one of the more surprising teams in the Western Conference. They are fourth in their conference with a 13-10 record. The team will head to Miami in the midst of a four-game win streak, which is something the Heat will certainly look to stop.

After the contest against the Grizzlies, Miami will play at home against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat lost to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Saturday by a large margin, 124-102.