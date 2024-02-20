Report: Haywood Highsmith being sued by 21-year-old who lost leg due to car accident

Haywood Highsmith reportedly is being sued in a civil suit by a 21-year-old who lost his leg following an automobile accident involving the Miami Heat player.

“The 21-year-old who lost his leg during a car accident involving Haywood Highsmith earlier this month is now suing the NBA player … claiming the hooper’s careless driving caused the entire tragedy,” TMZ reported. “Alekxei Pino filed the lawsuit on Friday in Florida … alleging he was helping assist a stranded motorist on Feb. 6 in Miami when Highsmith barreled into him in his 2021 Audi A5 at a high rate of speed. “Pino claims in the suit Highsmith was going over the roadway’s legal speed limit before he hit him … causing an above-the-knee amputation. “Pino also claims he suffered other significant injuries in the crash … and has since undergone numerous medical procedures to address the damage. “Pino’s attorney, Manuel Dobrinsky, said in a statement this week his client is actually still in the hospital recovering … ‘with a very long road of rehabilitation ahead of him.’ “Pino and his lawyer are asking for unspecified damages but estimate it will be in excess of $50,000. “Pino’s family, meanwhile, has also set up a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $100,000 to help him with the recovery process. “

The accident occurred earlier this month as Highsmith was driving home from the Heat’s game against the Orlando Magic. The 27-year-old reportedly hit someone helping another driver who was stuck in the middle of the road.

Highsmith did not play the game immediately following the accident for personal reasons. He did play in Miami’s three games immediately prior to the NBA All-Star break.

In the aftermath of the accident, the Heat released a statement that said in part, “Our hearts go out to those who were injured.”

Heat statement: “(Haywood) Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game. Highsmith is listed as out for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. “Our hearts go out to those who were injured.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 7, 2024

In his third season with the Heat, Highsmith is averaging 5.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 40 appearances. He seems well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 54 games played, which he set last season.

A key player who is counted on to defend some of the opposition’s best offensive players, he has helped Miami to a 30-25 record this season. The Heat won six of eight games heading into the All-Star break following a seven-game losing streak that ended in late January. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and return to action Friday at the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Heat may get back Jimmy Butler sometime soon after the star missed games following a death in his family. However, they will continue to be without Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson because of injuries.

Rozier reportedly avoided a major knee injury and is considered week-to-week. Richardson has a shoulder injury that also will be re-evaluated. The Heat recently added Delon Wright after the veteran guard was bought out by the Washington Wizards.

It is unknown if the ongoing legal matter will cause Highsmith to have to miss any games going forward.