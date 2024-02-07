Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Haywood Highsmith leaves man with partially amputated leg after car accident

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Haywood Highsmith Miami Heat
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat announced that forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident when he was heading home from Tuesday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

Highsmith (personal reasons) has been ruled out of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center.

Highsmith reportedly hit a person helping another driver who was stuck in the middle of the road. The man Highsmith hit is apparently in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg.

Hopefully, all parties involved in the accident will end up being alright, as it is a scary situation for Highsmith and the others involved.

Highsmith has played a big role for the Heat this season with the departures of Max Strus (sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Gabe Vincent (signed with the Los Angeles Lakers) this past offseason.

A former undrafted free agent, Highsmith has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season and made 24 starts. He’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Highsmith is one of Miami’s best defenders, and he’s helped take on the assignment of guarding one of the better offensive players on the opposing roster night in and night out.

With Highsmith out of the lineup, the Heat may turn to Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and former first-round pick Nikola Jovic to eat up more minutes until he can return.

Over the last two seasons, Highsmith has really carved out a solid role with the Heat. He appeared in 54 games (11 starts) last season and averaged 17.9 minutes per game. He’s seen his minutes jump to 20.7 per game this season.

After beginning his career in Philadelphia, Highsmith played one season in the G League and one season overseas before finding a home in Miami. He’s been with the Heat since the 2021-22 season.

Miami moved into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after Tuesday’s win over Orlando. The team has a 27-24 record entering Wednesday’s contest.

The Heat and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat insider says team’s Big 3 is ‘unlikely’ to be broken up before deadline
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro and DeMar DeRozan
Bill Simmons wants Miami Heat to trade Tyler Herro and 1st-rounder for DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier
Terry Rozier offers uplifting words to himself amid tough start to Miami Heat tenure
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler and LeBron James
Jimmy Butler’s agent says 2020 bubble players saved the NBA
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?