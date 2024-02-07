Report: Haywood Highsmith leaves man with partially amputated leg after car accident

The Miami Heat announced that forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident when he was heading home from Tuesday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

Highsmith (personal reasons) has been ruled out of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center.

Heat statement: “(Haywood) Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game. Highsmith is listed as out for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. “Our hearts go out to those who were injured.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 7, 2024

Highsmith reportedly hit a person helping another driver who was stuck in the middle of the road. The man Highsmith hit is apparently in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg.

Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith hit a person helping another driver stuck in the middle of the road on Tuesday night, according to a senior law-enforcement source. The man who was hit is in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg, I’m told. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 7, 2024

Hopefully, all parties involved in the accident will end up being alright, as it is a scary situation for Highsmith and the others involved.

Highsmith has played a big role for the Heat this season with the departures of Max Strus (sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Gabe Vincent (signed with the Los Angeles Lakers) this past offseason.

A former undrafted free agent, Highsmith has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season and made 24 starts. He’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Highsmith is one of Miami’s best defenders, and he’s helped take on the assignment of guarding one of the better offensive players on the opposing roster night in and night out.

With Highsmith out of the lineup, the Heat may turn to Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and former first-round pick Nikola Jovic to eat up more minutes until he can return.

Over the last two seasons, Highsmith has really carved out a solid role with the Heat. He appeared in 54 games (11 starts) last season and averaged 17.9 minutes per game. He’s seen his minutes jump to 20.7 per game this season.

After beginning his career in Philadelphia, Highsmith played one season in the G League and one season overseas before finding a home in Miami. He’s been with the Heat since the 2021-22 season.

Miami moved into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after Tuesday’s win over Orlando. The team has a 27-24 record entering Wednesday’s contest.

The Heat and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.