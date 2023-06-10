Report: Miami Heat mascot went to ER after getting punched by Conor McGregor during Game 4

The man who plays the Miami Heat mascot Burnie was taken to the emergency room after being punched by former UFC champion Conor McGregor during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

McGregor appeared to strike the mascot multiple times before the man was tended to.

Even the Heat’s Mascot Burnie took an L today, as he was ‘knocked out’ by Conor McGregor during a Game 4 timeout. pic.twitter.com/mZuI3aqC33 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) June 10, 2023

“As if losing Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets wasn’t tough enough on the Miami Heat, it turns out the man who plays their beloved mascot, Burnie, was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for treatment after being leveled by former UFC champion Conor McGregor on Friday night,” Amick wrote. “According to a league source briefed on the matter, the man was given pain medication by the doctor and has since been sent home and is doing well.”

It’s fortunate to see that the man in the mascot costume is doing well, as it’s pretty hard to take punches from one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

McGregor certainly went over the top, and it appears that he got caught up in the moment after being brought onto the floor. It’s unclear if McGregor has done anything to help the man, but according to Amick the skit was a planned event.

“The skit was clearly by design, as Burnie had confronted McGregor while wearing gold boxing gloves, but the excessive power behind the MMA fighter’s punch did enough damage that medical treatment was deemed necessary,” Amick wrote.

Burnie’s injury was just one of the misfortunate things to happen for Miami in Game 4.

The Heat fell down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, coming up short late in the fourth quarter. Miami had a chance to make a run with Nikola Jokic in foul trouble, but Denver rode a late-scoring surge from Bruce Brown to victory.

The Heat saw Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin struggle in Game 4, shooting a combined 6-for-22 from the field.

Strus has been awful in the series against Denver, making just five shots in four games, shooting 5-for-31 from the field.

Now, Miami has its back against the wall with the series shifting back to Denver for Game 5. Miami has not trailed in a series all postseason, so this is unfamiliar territory for this playoff run.

If the Heat can beat Denver in Game 5, they’ll have a chance to force a Game 7 if they win Game 6 in Miami. That will give the man who plays Burnie a chance to return to the floor after the injuries he sustained from McGregor.