Report: Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce among nominees for 2021 Hall of Fame class
- Updated: December 22, 2020
Chris Bosh has once again been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, highlighting a number of former stars looking for their name to be called in the 2021 class.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces eligible candidates for the class of 2021:
Notable first time nominee : Paul Pierce
Notable returning nominees: Chris Bosh, Chancey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber pic.twitter.com/NIAeel0kZn
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 22, 2020
The former Miami Heat forward and 11-time All-Star who won two NBA championships was previously nominated but not elected into the 2020 class, which included the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
First-time nominee and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will get his first crack at this tremendous honor as well.
Bosh’s numbers speak for themselves, as he averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game throughout his 13-year career.
He was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2003 NBA Draft and spent his first seven seasons there before joining the Heat in 2010 alongside LeBron James.
Blood clots cut Bosh’s time in Miami short, forcing him to retire following the 2015-16 season after a prolific career.
With Bosh’s famed No. 1 jersey being retired by the Heat in 2019, it’ll be interesting to see if his accolades will be recognized on a national stage.
