Miami Heat News

Report: Bad luck hits Miami Heat due to ‘plane issue’ prior to matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly had to wait through a plane issue in Miami for over six hours and thus will not have a shootaround on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As team insider Ira Winderman indicated, the Heat are also dealing with a major case of the injury bug at the moment. Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation) and Terry Rozier (right knee sprain) have all been ruled out for Miami against Milwaukee, while Duncan Robinson is questionable to play due to his left shoulder/elbow.

Richardson, Rozier and Robinson all seemingly suffered their injuries in the team’s home loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11. Robinson may have gotten injured after getting tangled up with Jaylen Brown, and he went as far as to call the play from the Celtics forward “dirty.”

The Heat lost to the Celtics (without their top player in Butler) by just four points, which marked the team’s ninth loss over its past 13 games.

The Heat’s upcoming opponent in Milwaukee has won two games in a row and picked up its most impressive win of its short winning streak against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the Nuggets, considering he dropped 36 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks on 14-of-19 shooting from the floor in 30 minutes of playing time.

Before defeating the Nuggets at home, the Bucks picked up an easy home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9. The Bucks won by 36 and held Charlotte to just 84 points as a team.

Considering the Heat won’t get to participate in shootaround on Tuesday and will be without some key players, the odds are seemingly stacked against the team to come up with a road win over the Bucks.

Following their daunting matchup against the Bucks, the Heat will play another Eastern Conference heavyweight in the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Wednesday. Philadelphia has won its last two games and most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by two points on Monday.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Cole Swider Miami Heat
Miami Heat call in reinforcements amid numerous players being listed as out for Tuesday’s game
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent offers update on Miami Heat star, who is dealing with death in family
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem Miami Heat
Report: Udonis Haslem’s sister charged with pandemic relief fraud
Miami Heat News
Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers
Al Horford’s sister wants Miami Heat fan banned for life for Russell Westbrook incident: ‘F—–g inexcusable’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?