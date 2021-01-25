Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley is planning to return to the lineup for the Heat against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27.

“The 11-year veteran has only played in seven games in his first season with the Heat, averaging 10 points in 22.9 minutes and shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range,” Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes wrote. “He said he plans to make his return to action on Jan. 27 against the Denver Nuggets.”

Bradley has only played in seven games this season, but he has been solid for Miami.

The veteran guard was averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

“It’s tough. We’re all making adjustments to this new normal way everyone has to live. It’s been frustrating not being able to get on the court and play for two weeks. … My family is all I have and I’m all they have,” Bradley said on the “Posted Up” podcast. “So, I have to always make sure I’m protecting my family. That’s No. 1. I play this game for my family. I never want to get it confused. Basketball is something that I love, but I play for my family. I live for my family. They’re the most important thing.”

The Heat are just 6-9 this season after making the NBA Finals last year.

Once they can get players like Bradley healthy, Miami should make a run at a top seed in the East.