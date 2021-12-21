Report: 2 former Miami Heat players on ballot for 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

A pair of former Miami Heat players are on the ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Among those of ex-Heat note on the ballot for Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 are Tim Hardaway and Shawn Marion. Former Hurricanes coach and current FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also on Naismith ballot. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 21, 2021

Hardaway joined the Miami Heat in the 1995-96 season from the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for his career.

Hardaway played with the Heat until the 2000-01 season. He made two All-Star appearance with Miami.

The Heat made the playoffs every season Hardaway was in Miami, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 1996-97 season. He retired after the 2002-03 season and can now enjoy watching his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Marion played with the Heat in both the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons after spending the first part of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He retired after the 2014-15 season while playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marion averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for his career after being drafted ninth overall by the Suns in 1999. He won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks over the Heat in 2011.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be unveiled in early April at the NCAA Final Four. The Enshrinement ceremony will be held on Sept. 9-10, 2022.