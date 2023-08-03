Orlando Robinson raves about Jamaree Bouyea’s improvement after strong Summer League for Miami Heat

Orlando Robinson got a close-up look at Miami Heat teammate Jamaree Bouyea during NBA Summer League this offseason and had rave reviews about the improvement of the 24-year-old.

“When he was in college, he was a scorer,” Robinson told Heat Nation. “Now he’s a facilitator. Now he’s getting 10 assists, leading Summer League in assists and everything. So his growth, being a point guard for real is just crazy ’cause now he’s seeing, getting people open, getting me open, finding me when I’m open in the right perfect timing, getting everybody organized. He’s really become a very vocal leader out there. And just credit to him and all the hard work he’s put in.”

That hard work paid off for both Bouyea and Robinson during Summer League play in Las Vegas.

Bouyea finished second in assists by averaging 7.3 per game in his three appearances, barely behind the 7.5 assists per game of Andrew Nembhard in two contests for the Indiana Pacers. The University of San Francisco product played four games for the Heat last season and signed a two-way contract on July 1.

Robinson, who is preparing to play his second season for the Heat, finished second in scoring in Las Vegas at 25.8 points per game, behind only Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, who averaged 35.5 points per game. Smith, however, played in just two games, while Robinson competed in four.

Bouyea and Robinson combined to help the Heat to a 3-2 record. They could become valuable contributors to the Heat this regular season as the team tries to replenish a roster that has been in a holding pattern while working on a resolution to the Damian Lillard trade talks.

The Heat have already lost Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo so far this offseason. Depending on what a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Lillard might look like, they could also part with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

As of now, the Trail Blazers do not seem inclined to accept the trade package the Heat are preparing, which The Athletic has reported includes expiring contracts, multiple first-round picks and one younger player, with Herro going to a third team. It also may involve second-round selections and pick swaps.

If Lillard does arrive, he obviously would command a lot of playing time in the backcourt, and the Heat also reportedly have been linked to veteran guard Edmond Sumner as a depth option.

But there is a very good chance there could be a need for substantial minutes off the bench, and based on Robinson’s glowing scouting report, Bouyea might be ready to take advantage of that opportunity.