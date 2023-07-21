Report: Miami Heat interested in former Brooklyn Nets guard

The Miami Heat continue to look for ways to fill out their roster for the 2023-24 NBA season while waiting for a resolution to the Damian Lillard trade talks, and Edmond Sumner is one of the players they reportedly have their eyes on.

“Former Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner has drawn exploratory interest from the [Charlotte] Hornets, [Milwaukee] Bucks, [Toronto] Raptors, Heat and [Phoenix] Suns since becoming a free agent, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sumner played last season for the Nets after spending his first four NBA campaigns with the Indiana Pacers. The 27-year-old averaged 7.1 points per game playing almost 14 minutes per contest in 53 appearances with Brooklyn after scoring 7.5 points per game in about 16 minutes per contest in the same number of appearances for Indiana two seasons before.

He was a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) by the New Orleans Pelicans out of Xavier University and sent to the Pacers on draft night for cash.

The Heat have been in a holding pattern for much of this offseason as they continue to try to find a way to acquire Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Even though the 33-year-old has been linked to the Heat almost the entire offseason and requested a trade from Portland with an intended destination of Miami, the sides have not been able to come to an agreement, a condition that reportedly is becoming increasingly frustrating to the Heat organization.

Miami this offseason lost Gabe Vincent as a free agent, Max Strus as part of a sign-and-trade and Victor Oladipo in a trade. The Heat also reportedly plan to include Tyler Herro as the centerpiece of any Lillard deal, which would leave them without four of their top eight scorers from last season.

They have added Thomas Bryant and Josh Richardson this offseason and continue to look for ways to replenish their depth, with Danilo Gallinari a familiar possibility. Christian Wood reportedly is being considered, and Goran Dragic may be looking for a reunion with his former team.

Sumner is a solid player who could thrive as part of the Heat’s heralded culture. But with so many teams also reportedly interested in his services, any further delay might end up costing Miami a chance to sign him.