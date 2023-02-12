Omer Yurtseven shares how his Miami Heat teammates are helping him support Turkey after devastating earthquakes

Miami Heat youngster Omer Yurtseven has yet to play a game this season as he rehabs from left ankle surgery.

While he is recovering, he is also taking on a different battle. Yurtseven grew up in Turkey, a nation that was recently devastated by earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5. To help raise funds for relief efforts, the big man has put up an autographed Jimmy Butler jersey for auction.

It sounds like more Heat players have also signed jerseys for the cause. Butler’s is up first.

Signed @JimmyButler @MiamiHEAT Jersey up for auction, appreciate his much needed contribution to the Earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. Email [email protected] for interests and offers 🙏🏼 https://t.co/8hyWOgb7DV — Ömer Yurtseven (@OmerYurtseven5) February 12, 2023

Based on his social media posts, Yurtseven is also taking part in relief efforts around Miami for those in Turkey. Hopefully, many Heat fans can join in on the cause in order to help out the victims of the tragedy.

Turkey and Syria were left reeling after the disaster. Currently, the combined death toll between the countries has risen to more than 34,000.

Rescue efforts have been underway despite aftershocks and freezing temperatures. However, because it has already been nearly one week since the disaster, the chances of finding more survivors are decreasing and the death count is unfortunately expected to increase further.

A huge reason for the casualties is the considerable number of buildings that were toppled by the disaster. According to reports, Turkish authorities are already investigating more than 100 individuals connected to the construction of buildings that were destroyed.

Other Turkish athletes are doing whatever they can to help out their country. One of them is rising star Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets. He recently went on social media to announce that he is auctioning off autographed game-worn jerseys.

Join me in helping the people in my home country of Turkey. I’m auctioning off game worn signed jerseys to raise money. Proceeds will benefit Ahbap, a Turkish organization that is working in the earthquake torn areas. https://t.co/Y4hszexPVH @HoustonRockets — Alperen (@alperennsengun) February 11, 2023

As for Yurtseven, aside from raising funds, he is also preparing to make his season debut for the Heat. He has already been cleared for high-impact work and is hoping to make his return after the All-Star break. The coaching staff may look to ease him back in after a lengthy absence, but he is expected to take on a key role for Miami once he’s good to go.