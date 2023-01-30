Report: Omer Yurtseven cleared for high-impact work with hope to return after All-Star break

The Miami Heat have been without big man Omer Yurtseven all season long, but it sounds like that could change in the relatively near future.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Yurtseven’s ankle has fully healed, and he’s been cleared for high-impact work. The hope is that the 24-year-old will return to game action after the All-Star break.

Omer Yurtseven got good news in doctor visit today, per source; his ankle has fully healed. He's cleared for high impact work. Hope is he will play in games after All Star break. Not with team this week on road. Working way back at Miami Dade Arena. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 30, 2023

Yurtseven gave the Heat some very valuable minutes as a rookie last season. He appeared in 56 games and made 12 starts. In his 12 games as a starter, he averaged 12.1 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Once the 7-footer returns this season, it’ll be interesting to see if he looks as sharp as he did at times last season. The hope, of course, is that there won’t be any lingering effects from his injury.

The Heat are a squad that could really use some help at the trade deadline. It remains to be seen if the organization will indeed get a deal done, but at minimum, Yurtseven’s return will give fans something to look forward to.

Frontcourt depth has been an issue for Miami this season. Yurtseven’s presence should help the team a lot in that regard.

The truth remains that the Heat will likely need more help in order to enter the championship conversation. The team has until Feb. 9 to make trades, leaving less than two weeks for Pat Riley and company to get busy.

Miami is 28-23 on the season and currently holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat would make the playoffs if the season ended today, but very few folks would pick them to make a deep run. Time will tell if that changes by the time the postseason comes around.

The Heat have the day off on Monday before facing a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on the road Tuesday. After that game, the Heat will travel to face the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Information regarding a potential return date for Yurtseven may become available in the coming weeks.