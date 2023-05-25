NBA insider floats trade idea that would send Joel Embiid to Miami Heat for Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and other pieces

One NBA insider recently pitched a scenario in which the Miami Heat would acquire Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in exchange for Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and other pieces.

During a podcast discussion, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto spoke about such a prospect, which referenced the potential departure of 76ers guard James Harden.

“Theoretically, if that happened, if I’m Joel, I think he’s always had an affinity for Jimmy Butler,” Scotto began. “If I’m Philly and Harden leaves, do you call Miami and ask for Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and other pieces there (for Embiid)? Daryl Morey always struck me as a guy that acquires stars. He doesn’t trade them unless he’s getting another star back.”

Embiid won his first NBA MVP award earlier this month and has been a regular contender for the award in recent years. His MVP victory this season came after he averaged a league-high 33.1 points per game, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Despite those impressive figures, Embiid turned 29 years old in March and has had injury issues over the course of his NBA career. Those injuries actually kept him out of action for two seasons after he was selected by the Sixers with the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

Such concerns might give the Heat front office reason to shy away, considering that Miami is doing just fine right now with Adebayo and the currently injured Herro.

Adebayo turns 26 in July and is in the midst of his sixth NBA season. He isn’t the scorer that Embiid is, but he has established himself as a fantastic overall player.

In 75 games during the 2022-23 regular season, Adebayo averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During this year’s playoffs, he’s still providing solid production and has helped put the Heat on the verge of making the 2023 NBA Finals.

Herro is currently sidelined with a hand injury and may not be able to return this season. However, when healthy, he also is a major asset to the Heat.

The 23-year-old Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Miami during the 2022-23 regular season.

In short, giving up that duo (as well as other personnel) for Embiid doesn’t seem likely to happen. That’s likely true regardless of whether or not Harden ends up leaving the 76ers.

For the Heat, they currently have no time to focus on trade speculation. The organization’s focus is currently on winning in Boston on Thursday night in order to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals.