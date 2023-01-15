Minnesota Timberwolves insider believes Miami Heat would be interested in D’Angelo Russell-Kyle Lowry swap

Rumors of the Miami Heat showing interest in D’Angelo Russell continue to swirl, and Minnesota Timberwolves insider Darren Wolfson believes that Miami would be interested in acquiring Russell for Kyle Lowry.

“Yes, Miami has some interest in D’Angelo,” Wolfson said. “Russell, I don’t see the Wolves doing a straight up Russell for Kyle Lowry trade. In fact, I think Miami would have some interest in that. I see Russell here the day after the trade deadline February 10. Not sure I see him here next year. But that’s a different story. It just doesn’t seem like there’s much trade scuttlebutt going on right now in terms of actual league interest in Russell.”

If the Heat are indeed looking to acquire the Wolves point guard using a package that centers on Lowry, then Wolfson’s statement might spell bad news for the organization. According to the reporter, Minnesota could just ride it out with Russell until the end of the season.

Lowry would be an intriguing addition for the Wolves. He has championship pedigree and seems like a locker room leader, which may be something Minnesota should look at in order to keep its squad in check.

The six-time All-Star may also be a better roster fit for Minnesota than Russell, who has shown that he needs the ball in his hands to be an effective player. With a squad that already features players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, there are only so many touches to go around.

If a Lowry-Russell swap is off the table, Miami could look at other trade partners if it does want to unload Lowry.

While the veteran playmaker has helped the Heat in spots for the past two seasons, he has had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign so far. He is putting up 13.1 points and 5.6 assists per contest on an inefficient 39.8 percent shooting clip. Perhaps a change in scenery is what Lowry needs to elevate his game.

The Heat are 24-20 on the season and seem to be sneaking back into relevancy in the Eastern Conference. Miami is trying to assemble a squad that is capable of making another deep playoff run.