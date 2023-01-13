Report: Miami Heat have confirmed interest in D’Angelo Russell

The Miami Heat reportedly have interest in Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell.

The 26-year-old Russell is an unrestricted free agent following the 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves could look to move Russell ahead of this season’s trade deadline, especially if they aren’t willing to give him a new contract following the 2022-23 season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst hypothesized earlier this season that Miami could deal Kyle Lowry to the Timberwolves in exchange for Russell.

Lowry, who has another season remaining on his contract, would bring a veteran presence to a young Timberwolves roster that made the playoffs last season.

In turn, the Heat would gain some financial flexibility with Russell’s deal coming off the books after the 2022-23 season. Russell is also a solid player that wouldn’t hurt Miami’s chances of competing for a title this season.

So far in the 2022-23 campaign, Russell is averaging 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves are the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they have struggled a bit with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined due to an injury.

Moving on from Russell could allow the Wolves to recoup an asset for him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.

Miami has dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and others have all missed time, making it hard for the Heat to string together any long winning streaks or momentum this season.

A deal for Russell would give Miami another healthy guard, even though it would likely have to part ways with a player such as Lowry.

The veteran Heat guard has struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. Those marks are his worst since the 2009-10 season when he was with the Houston Rockets.

There is still plenty of time until the league’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, but Russell certainly appears to be a name to watch for Heat fans if the team does make a deal this season.