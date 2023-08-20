Micky Arison dragged into Logan Paul-Dillon Danis feud after photo surfaces of Miami Heat owner with Paul’s fiancée

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison has unwittingly become involved in mixed martial artist Dillon Danis’ feud with boxer Logan Paul.

Arison was dragged into the beef after Danis posted a picture of the businessman alongside Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

A primer on the feud

Danis’ dispute with the boxer stems from the fact that he is set to meet Paul in the boxing ring in October. After the bout’s announcement earlier this month, it didn’t take long before the participants began taking jabs at each other.

Unfortunately, Danis seems to have crossed the line, as the controversial figure has also included Agdal in his attacks, with his social media posts about the model bordering on harassment. Instead of fighting Danis back on social media, Paul allegedly sent a cease and desist order, which only seems to have urged the New Jersey native to continue his trolling.

How is Agdal involved with Arison?

Agdal’s photo with Arison is just one of many images Danis has posted to X (formerly Twitter). The mixed martial artist has shared plenty of pictures of Agdal with other men, including former Heat star LeBron James. It’s all seemingly an attempt to make Paul uncomfortable in his relationship with Agdal.

The reason the Danish model has pictures with Arison is perhaps because she has reportedly been a fan of the Heat in the past (and may still be). A photo of her with Arison and his wife has even circulated online, showing how well-connected she is to the organization.

Staying focused on the upcoming season

Arison is likely unfazed after being dragged into the drama and focused on making sure his team is prepared for the 2023-24 season. Coming off its second NBA Finals appearance in four years, Miami is undoubtedly looking to finish better than it did last season and in the 2019-20 campaign, when it came up just short of the ultimate goal.

The Heat front office is probably working around the clock to continue improving the roster after losing key players. Its ideal scenario is landing Damian Lillard. There still appears to be no resolution in sight for the Lillard trade talks, although the star point guard unfollowing the Portland Trail Blazers on Instagram may have added a new twist to the trade buzz.