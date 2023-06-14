Miami Heat’s impending free agents offer insight into what they are looking for this offseason

Several Miami Heat players are set to become free agents this offseason, including some who played key roles for the team in the 2022-23 campaign.

During Miami’s exit interviews on Wednesday, some impending free agents spoke about what they’re looking for this offseason.

For starters, Omer Yurtseven spoke about the subject. He didn’t have much of an impact on the 2022-23 Heat, and he’s aware of it. When talking about his priorities in free agency, he explained that he simply wants to play.

Omer Yurtseven, on his offseason priorities in free agency, "I think my priority is to play." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 14, 2023

Yurtseven was injured for a good portion of the 2022-23 season. He appeared in nine games in the regular season and got 9.2 minutes of action per contest.

In the playoffs, there were situations where the Heat could have turned to the 24-year-old, but he ended up appearing in a mere eight games while averaging just a couple of minutes per outing.

Before the season started, Yurtseven said that his top goal was to earn a rotation spot with the Heat. That didn’t happen, so it’s easy to understand where his head is at currently.

Max Strus, meanwhile, revealed on Wednesday that he doesn’t really know what to expect in free agency.

Max Strus, on his impending free agency, "I honestly don't know. It's new to me." Added, "As far as what's next? I don't know." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 14, 2023

Max Strus asked about his past 2 season with the Heat: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.” Says they gave him an opportunity and he’s forever thankful “This place is always going to have a special place in my heart.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 14, 2023

Max Strus keeps reiterating he’s so new to this whole process, and he’s going to let his agents deal with all of that stuff: “Comfortability is definitely something to take into account.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 14, 2023

Strus played an important role during Miami’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals, averaging 10.3 points per game across the first three rounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep.

Unfortunately, he had a series to forget against the Denver Nuggets, averaging just 5.8 points per game while shooting 23.3 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep.

The 27-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Heat, establishing himself as a very capable shooter along the way.

Gabe Vincent also spoke about his priorities going into free agency. The California native, who turns 27 on Wednesday, said that he’s looking for the “right situation.”

Gabe Vincent on his free-agency priorities, "Just the right situation." But also notes the financial factors, of course. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 14, 2023

Vincent had some big games during Miami’s playoff run this year, though his last three games in the Nuggets series were all pretty rough.

Excluding those games, he averaged 13.9 points per game during the playoff run while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat are going to have some difficult decisions to make this offseason, and if they make a deal for a star with a big salary, they may need to let some key players walk.

But Miami is surely considering all of its options, so fans probably shouldn’t jump to any conclusions just yet.