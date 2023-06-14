Report: Miami Heat expected to be prominent suitors for Bradley Beal if he becomes available

The Miami Heat may have fallen short in their quest for the 2023 NBA title, but the playoffs made one thing perfectly clear: Miami is closer to getting over the hump than many folks thought.

The team could be just a piece away from getting to the promised land, and that piece could be Bradley Beal.

Beal, who has spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards so far, could be traded this offseason, and according to a report, the Miami Heat are going to be in the mix if he reaches the market.

“The Washington Wizards’ new front-office leaders and Bradley Beal have a mutual understanding that they intend to work together to find a trade that would send the three-time All-Star guard to a contender if the team elects to reset the organization, league sources tell The Athletic,” wrote NBA insiders Shams Charania and Josh Robbins. “It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.”

Beal is an expensive yet talented player. He signed a five-year contract with the Wizards last offseason worth about $251 million, and four more seasons still remain on that deal. It’s worth noting, however, that the final year of the deal carries a player option.

The salary isn’t particularly attractive, but his production is. In the 2017-18 campaign, he earned his first All-Star selection. Since the start of that season, he has averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep. That’s a six-season stretch of extremely solid play.

Overall, Beal is a three-time All-Star. Traditionally, he’s had to carry a big load with the Wizards, but he’d have more help and wouldn’t have to take on such a demanding role with Miami.

A trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Beal is certainly an exciting thought for Heat fans, who have been begging the team to make some noise via trade or free agency in recent years. Now is as good of an opportunity as ever for the Heat to take a risk on the trade market, as they clearly have a chance to do something special with some of their current core pieces.

Beal is 29 years old. He’s been in the league since 2012 and has a fair share of playoff experience. If the Heat were to acquire him, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest developments of the NBA offseason.