Report: Miami Heat to Offer Chris Silva 3-Year Deal - Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat to Offer Chris Silva 3-Year Deal
- Updated: January 13, 2020
The Miami Heat are prepared to reward power forward Chris Silva with a new three-year contract.
That contract will replace the two-way deal Silva signed back in October of last year.
Per team source, Heat planning to switch Chris Silva's two-way contract into a 3-year standard deal on Tuesday. That would give Silva Bird rights after contracts ends and allow Miami to sign a new 2-way player by Wednesday's deadline to sign 2-way players.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 13, 2020
The Heat had originally signed the 23-year-old Silva as a free agent in July, but the team’s decision to extend him had been expected in recent weeks.
Signing him now clears up his contract situation beyond this year and allows the Heat to pursue additional talent for the team’s roster.
Silva is only averaging 8.3 minutes of action per game this season, contributing 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Despite that limited production, the Heat clearly see potential in the University of South Carolina alum.
Silva and the Heat host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, hoping to end the team’s current two-game losing streak.
