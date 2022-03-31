Report: Miami Heat legend to be inducted into 2022 NBA Hall of Fame

Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway reportedly will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2022.

Hardaway, a five-time All-Star, spent over five seasons in Miami and was named to the All-Star team twice while playing for the Heat.

Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Hardaway came to Miami during the 1995-96 season and stayed with the Heat through the 2000-01 campaign. He was the No. 14 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft and made five All-NBA teams during his career.

Hardaway was one of Miami’s best players during his time in South Beach, as he posted arguably the best season of his career in the 1996-97 season. In that season, Hardaway scored 20.3 points to go with 3.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

The Heat made the playoffs in each of the seasons that Hardaway was on the team, and he became a perfect running mate with big man Alonzo Mourning. Hardaway led Miami in win shares in the 1996-97 season as well as the 1997-98 campaign.

During his NBA career, Hardaway also played for the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

While Hardaway didn’t stick around long enough to win an NBA title with Miami, he was a crucial part of establishing the Heat as a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

For his career, Hardaway averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.