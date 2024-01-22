Miami Heat insider says resolution with Kyle Lowry could come as early as this week

A Miami Heat insider in Ira Winderman said that a resolution with guard Kyle Lowry could come as early as this week.

“Resolution with the veteran point guard is not only expected by the Feb. 8 NBA trading deadline but potentially could come as early as this week,” Winderman wrote.

Late last week, a report surfaced indicating that the Heat are trying to make a trade prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, which is on the horizon.

Lowry — who will turn 38 years old in March — is arguably in the middle of his worst stretch of the 2023-24 regular season in terms of scoring the ball. He hasn’t scored more than four points in any of his past five appearances with Miami despite playing 24 or more minutes in every game.

Plus, he scored just two points while shooting 1-of-9 from the floor and 0-of-6 from deep in the Heat’s most recent game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Lowry also chipped in two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes of playing time.

The Heat lost to the Magic on the road by 18 points, which marked the team’s third straight loss. Miami lost to the Toronto Raptors by 24 points and Atlanta Hawks by one point before losing to the Magic.

At 24-19, the Heat own the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference but have an identical record to the Indiana Pacers, who hold the No. 7 seed in the conference. Miami is also two games back of the New York Knicks — who are riding a three-game winning streak — for the conference’s No. 5 seed.

The Heat have a few days off before their next game, as Lowry’s next chance to bounce back from his subpar performance won’t come until the Heat take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Jan. 24. The Grizzlies have been one of the worst teams in the Western Conference so far this season, as the team owns the No. 13 seed in the conference at 15-27.

Additionally, the Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak at the moment and lost their most recent game by 29 points versus DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.