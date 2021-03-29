- Report: Goran Dragic to return tonight vs. Knicks after missing past 4 games
- Updated: March 29, 2021
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic reportedly will return to the lineup on Monday against the New York Knicks after missing the past four games with back spasms.
Dragic will return from back spasms tonight against Knicks
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 29, 2021
The Heat certainly could use Dragic back in the lineup, as they have lost six consecutive games to fall to 22-24 on the season.
Dragic has been banged up this season and has appeared in just 28 games for Miami.
Still, he is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Heat this season while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.
The Heat are now two games behind the Knicks on the season and are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
A win on Monday night could go a long way for Miami in the playoff race in the East.
