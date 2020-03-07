Miami Heat News: Duncan Robinson Breaks Single-Season NBA Record

On Friday, second-year Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson continued his remarkable NBA underdog story by breaking a league record.

Robinson is one of the NBA’s more intriguing Horatio Alger-type stories in recent years. Although he was a good 3-point shooter at the University of Michigan, he was otherwise unremarkable.

Every NBA team passed on him during the 2018 NBA Draft. A few weeks later, the Heat decided to take a chance on him by signing him to a two-way contract.

They saw enough promise in him to convert his deal into a standard one in April of last year. This year, he has reciprocated that trust and belief.

Robinson is averaging 13.0 points a game this year on 46.5 percent shooting and 44.6 percent from 3-point land.

Along with Bam Adebayo and rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, Robinson has helped comprise one of the league’s most promising crops of young talent.

He has blossomed to the point where, at times, he has been a thorn on the sides of opposing coaches.

After the Heat’s 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Magic head coach Steve Clifford admitted that his team had no answer for Robinson.