Orlando Magic Coaching Staff Admits It Had No Answer for Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat have one of the NBA’s best collections of young talent, and the Orlando Magic were victimized by one member of it in particular on Wednesday.

After losing to the Heat 116-113, Magic coach Steve Clifford gave Duncan Robinson a backhanded compliment.

Steve Clifford blamed himself for the loss: “We didn’t have a good option B for Duncan Robinson.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 5, 2020

Robinson was white-hot against Orlando, as he hit nine of his 12 3-point attempts and scored a team-high 27 points. Those 12 3-pointers were the only shots Robinson took all game.

As a team, Miami was also hot from downtown, as it converted 22-of-44 attempts from the land of plenty.

Goran Dragic came off the bench to provide 25 points on 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. He also had nine assists.

The victory gave the Heat a four-game winning streak, which comes on the heels of a slump that saw them drop nine of their previous 14 contests. They now stand with a solid record of 40-22.

However, that slump may have cost them a real opportunity to move into the third spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat currently are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, the current third-place team in the East.