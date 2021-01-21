Beginning on Jan. 28, the Miami Heat will allow fans to attend the team’s games at American Airlines Arena, though a number of COVID-19 safety protocols will be instituted.

The Heat plan for fans returning to home games includes Covid detecting dogs used to check fans as they arrive. Starts next Thursday with 1,500 season ticket holders at game. Plan is to keep ramping up number of fans in phases. More info: https://t.co/khuC0Ojyyj pic.twitter.com/wxBTd3GVIp — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 21, 2021

The use of dogs to sniff out the virus in people may be seen as an odd protocol, but there have been studies that show that the dogs will able to detect the highly contagious virus through sweat.

The Heat have also indicated the process for those who fail to pass through the dog scanning process

“If you or anyone in your travel party is signaled by a canine, all members of the party will not be permitted to enter the arena. A staff member will notify you of the next steps regarding your ticket purchase,” reported Will Manso.

Those fans who decline to be scanned by dogs will have other options, though that process could take as long as 45 minutes before completion.

Fans sitting within 30 feet of the court will be required to take a rapid on-site test before being seated, with all fans also required to wear masks at all times. The only exceptions with regard to masks will be for fans eating or drinking in designated areas.