The Miami Heat received some good news after center Bam Adebayo was cleared to play in Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is planning to return for Game 4 vs. the Lakers tonight, sources tell ESPN. Lakers lead series, 2-1. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2020

Adebayo suffered a neck injury in Game 1 of the series last Wednesday night and was ruled out of both Friday night’s Game 2 as well as Game 3 two nights later.

During the postseason, Adebayo has been a strong presence in the paint for the Heat, averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Heat desperately need to win to even the series against the Lakers after dropping the first two games of the series, since a loss on Tuesday would put them in a huge 1-3 hole. The only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.