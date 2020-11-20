- Meyers Leonard returns to Miami Heat on 2-year deal, says he wanted ‘nothing more’
Meyers Leonard returns to Miami Heat on 2-year deal, says he wanted ‘nothing more’
- Updated: November 20, 2020
Meyers Leonard reportedly is staying with the Miami Heat.
The 28-year-old big man reportedly is signing a two-year deal to remain with Miami after the team made the NBA Finals last season.
The second year of the deal is supposed to be a team option.
Meyers Leonard tells The Associated Press that he intends to re-sign with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Source tells AP it is a two-year deal, the second year being a team option.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
The big man expressed his desire to stay in Miami and compete for a title.
Meyers Leonard to AP: “I wanted nothing more than to come back to Miami. Literally nothing more."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
Leonard came to Miami last offseason in a deal for center Hassan Whiteside.
He started 49 of the 51 games he played in the regular season for Miami, but he fell out of the rotation at times in the playoffs.
Last year, Leonard averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 41.4 from beyond the arc.
