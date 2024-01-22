Kyle Lowry’s latest social media activity might indicate he’s done with Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s latest social media activity may indicate that he’s done with the Heat.

According to an account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Lowry has removed the Heat from his bio on Instagram and unfollowed rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kyle Lowry has now taken the Miami Heat out of his bio and unfollowed Jaime Jaquez Jr on IG A trade is coming! pic.twitter.com/HEgCFt5lij — Jaime Jaquez Jr Muse (@JaquezJrMuse) January 22, 2024

It has been reported that a resolution with Lowry could come soon, as the veteran guard has struggled for Miami in the 2023-24 season.

In 37 games this season, Lowry is averaging just 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Miami moved Lowry to the bench in its last two games after he had started the first 35 games he appeared in this season. Over his last five games, Lowry has made just five of his 30 shot attempts from the field (16.7 percent). He’s 0-for-18 from beyond the arc over that stretch.

The Heat certainly could use an upgrade at the guard position, and the team appears to be shopping Lowry at the trade deadline to make that happen.

Lowry is in the final season of a three-year deal that he signed as part of a sign-and-trade that brought him from the Toronto Raptors to the Heat prior to the 2021-22 season.

A six-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, Lowry has not played at an All-Star level for the Heat. Across three seasons with the team, he’s averaging just 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range.

Lowry is making nearly $30 million this season, and it’s hard to justify paying a player that much money for such pedestrian production.

While the Heat may not be able to get much for Lowry, they may be able to package his salary along with a young player or draft capital at the trade deadline to upgrade the roster. A team that is looking to shed salary could look at Lowry as a valuable trade chip since his contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Heat are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Hopefully for Miami, the team can find a resolution with Lowry to make sure it is putting its best foot forward to make the playoffs again this season.