Kevin Love offers positive update on Jimmy Butler ahead of Miami Heat-New York Knicks Game 3

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love offered a positive update on star Jimmy Butler as he continues to work his way back from the ankle injury he suffered in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Love, just now, on Butler: "He's not limping too much and seems to be getting treatment around the clock" — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 4, 2023

It’s good to hear that Butler doesn’t have much of a limp, especially since he was unable to play in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss at Madison Square Garden.

The Heat still fought hard without Butler in Game 2, losing by just six points to the Knicks. Miami led the Knicks by three at halftime and one at the end of the third quarter, but the team couldn’t hold on in the fourth to secure the win.

Even though Butler missed a game, the Heat are still in a great spot against the Knicks since they stole Game 1 in New York. That gives Miami home-court advantage with Game 3 being played in South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

In Game 1, Butler played extremely well for the Heat, scoring 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field while adding 11 rebounds and four assists. He’s arguably been the best player in the NBA in the playoffs this season, averaging 35.5 points per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Love and the Heat have to be grateful that the NBA scheduled three off days in a row following Game 2, as it gives Butler more time to heal up to play in Game 3.

In the first round, Miami took both games at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Butler turned in an all-time performance in Game 4, scoring 56 points to lead the Heat to a victory.

Both the Knicks and Heat have dealt with injuries in this series, as Julius Randle missed Game 1 for New York with an ankle injury of his own. Randle returned in Game 2 to score 25 points for the Knicks.

The Heat are hoping that Butler is healthy enough to play in Game 3, as the team doesn’t want to lose home-court advantage in the series.

So far, things seem to be trending in a positive direction for Butler. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at Kaseya Center.