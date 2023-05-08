 Jimmy Butler's agent disgusted by Mat Ishbia's actions toward Nikola Jokic, says he should never be allowed at another game - Heat Nation
Home / Miami Heat News / Jimmy Butler’s agent disgusted by Mat Ishbia’s actions toward Nikola Jokic, says he should never be allowed at another game

Jimmy Butler’s agent disgusted by Mat Ishbia’s actions toward Nikola Jokic, says he should never be allowed at another game

Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia

The Sunday night controversy involving Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sparked an angry response from sports agent Bernard Lee, who represents Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

The controversy developed during Game 4 of the Suns’ playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. With 2:36 left in the first half, Phoenix’s Josh Okogie fell out of bounds with the ball, which ultimately ended up in the hands of Ishbia.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s effort to grab the ball from Ishbia resulted in the ball flying backward toward other fans. During Jokic’s attempt to get the ball from those fans, he made contact with Ishbia’s chest.

After that contact, Ishbia fell back into his seat and offered a reaction that suggested that Jokic pushed him. The officiating crew apparently agreed and assessed Jokic with a technical foul.

The Suns ended up winning the tightly contested game to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Controversial actions by NBA owners are nothing new. For example, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been assessed countless fines for his actions and comments over the years.

Yet, Lee’s suggestion that Ishbia should be banned from attending any more games is a fanciful idea that likely won’t occur. Still, it’s possible that the NBA could look to fine Ishbia for his role in the controversy.

He recently commented on the situation.

Ishbia purchased the Suns as well as the WNBA Phoenix Mercury in December 2022. He was then officially confirmed as the new controlling owner less than two months later.

That purchase was seen as a way for the NBA to get past the ugly tenure of the Suns’ prior owner, Robert Sarver. Previously, an investigation determined that Sarver had used racist and sexist language toward members of the organization.

As a result, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA. Sarver ultimately agreed to sell the team.

Heat owner Micky Arison has largely avoided controversies during his time as head of the franchise. In fact, Arison finished second in December in a poll among NBA personnel to determine the best owners in the league.

For Arison and the Heat organization, the Ishbia-Jokic controversy is a momentary distraction as the Heat prepare for Monday night’s Game 4 playoff matchup against the New York Knicks.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login