- Micky Arison finishes with 2nd most votes among NBA personnel as best owner in league
- Report: There is ‘serious skepticism’ about James Harden’s potential fit with Miami Heat
- Gabrielle Union opens up on feeling ‘naked’ and ‘exposed’ in front of Dwyane Wade due to PTSD from rape incident
- Video: Rich Eisen says he wouldn’t give up Tyler Herro for James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Miami Heat cut 2 promising young prospects from roster
- LeBron James boasts about exacting revenge on former GM who criticized him for joining Miami Heat
- Miami Heat players disclose major emotional support Jimmy Butler offered during NBA Finals
- Report: Houston Rockets planning to sign Alonzo Mourning’s son Trey
- Report: Duncan Robinson donated 10,000 meals to people in need throughout South Florida
- Goran Dragic explains why Jimmy Butler, not LeBron James, was best player in 2020 NBA Finals
Micky Arison finishes with 2nd most votes among NBA personnel as best owner in league
- Updated: December 17, 2020
In a new poll that ranked NBA owners from best to worst, Miami Heat owner Micky Arison finished second overall to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
The Athletic asked a collection of 31 NBA insiders to offer their opinions on the best and worst owners, with Ballmer finishing atop the list with 20.5 votes and Arison next with 14 votes. The makeup of the voters included 13 executives, 10 personnel from front offices, six scouts and a pair of coaches.
“Really with Boston and Miami, I think both of those owners do an unbelievable job,” an NBA agent said. “They have two people in Danny Ainge and Pat Riley who are two of the most respected executives ever but they let them do that. They never interfere … I think that speaks to just structure and an ownership group that is willing to listen to the people they hire and they trust. You see it all the time.”
Arison became the Heat’s majority shareholder in January 1995 and has had a tremendous run of success, highlighted by one of his sharpest moves, the recruitment of Pat Riley to run the team.
In the quarter-century since Arison has owned the team, the team has won three NBA titles and made six finals appearances. Over that span, the Heat have reached the postseason 19 times and have compiled a winning percentage of .568.
Stability when it comes to coaching has also been a trademark of the Arison era, with the Heat having just three head coaches over that lengthy span.
The Heat are coming off their latest finals appearance and have spent the short offseason striving to bolster the team for what would be a fourth title run. Given Arison’s track record, Heat fans should have confidence that winning it all again can be accomplished.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login