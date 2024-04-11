Miami Heat News

Here’s how the Miami Heat can beat the odds and clinch a playoff spot

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat may seem bound for a second consecutive trip to the play-in tournament this year, but there’s still a path for the team to clinch an outright playoff spot before the end of the regular season.

In fact, there are multiple paths.

The Heat, who are 44-36 and own the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, have two games left on their schedule. Here are the ways they can steal a playoff spot without having to navigate the play-in.

Scenario A:

In this case, the Heat would end up as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, here’s a look at the next scenario.

Scenario B:

In this case, the Heat would also end up as the No. 6 seed.

There is, however, a world where Miami lands the No. 5 seed. Here’s what would need to happen for that possibility to come to life.

Bonus scenario (for No. 5 seed):

  • Heat win out
  • Magic lose out
  • Pacers lose out
  • 76ers lose final game of regular season after beating Magic

Basketball Reference gives the Heat just a 1.7 percent chance of stealing the No. 5 seed and a 9.4 percent chance of landing the No. 6 seed. Still, the fact that Miami is still mathematically alive in those scenarios should give the team some added motivation over the remainder of the regular season.

All the Heat can do is focus on what’s in front of them, and they’ll have to hope that they get some helpful results around the league in the meantime. Miami’s next game will come on Friday against the Raptors before the two teams will meet again on Sunday to close the regular season.

The Heat showed last season that it’s entirely possible to make a deep playoff run after starting in the play-in, but they’d certainly prefer to take a different route this time around.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra dishes latest on Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard gets ruled out for crucial game
Miami Heat News
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson says 2023 Heat inspire Warriors: ‘We’re capable of a run like that’
Miami Heat News
Zach Edey
NBA analyst says Miami Heat should draft Zach Edey: ‘There’s a place for him’
Miami Heat News
Duncan Robinson Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson shares alarming injury update with just 4 games to go before postseason
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?