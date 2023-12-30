Goran Dragic’s former Miami Heat teammates react to his retirement

Several of Goran Dragic’s former Miami Heat teammates, including Gabe Vincent, Justise Winslow, Briante Weber, Willie Reed and Chris Silva, reacted to the news that the point guard is retiring from the NBA.

Dragic, 37, last played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 regular season. In seven games played with the Bucks (zero starts), he averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The floor general spent seven out of his 15 seasons in the NBA playing for the storied Heat franchise. He also played for six other NBA teams during his time in the pros, including the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.

Arguably his biggest accomplishment as a member of the Heat came in the 2017-18 season when he earned the only All-Star nod of his pro career. Across 75 games played (all starts) during the regular season, Dragic averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from behind the 3-point line and 80.1 percent from the charity stripe.

But from a collective standpoint, perhaps Dragic’s biggest accomplishment with Miami was helping lead the Heat to an NBA Finals appearance in 2020. He served as a valuable playmaker for the Heat during their playoff run, as he averaged 4.4-plus assists per game in three out of the team’s four playoff series.

Dragic wasn’t able to make much of an impact in the team’s NBA Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, though, considering he missed the lion’s share of the championship series with a foot injury. The Heat went on to lose to the Lakers in six games.

While Dragic wasn’t able to win a championship with the Heat, he accomplished so much both individually and collectively during his seven-season stint with the team. Fans of the Heat should appreciate Dragic’s contributions as much as Vincent, Winslow and his other former teammates do.