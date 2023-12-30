Report: Goran Dragic set to retire from game of basketball

Former Miami Heat floor general Goran Dragic has announced a farewell event to celebrate his retirement from the game of basketball.

The farewell game will take place in the capital of Dragic’s home country, Slovenia, in August of next year. The Goran Dragic Foundation and Spontanzo will work in collaboration to host the event.

The remaining details of the farewell game will be revealed in a press conference which is set to take place in January.

Dragic played for a whopping seven teams — the Heat, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors — across his 15 seasons in the NBA, but he spent more time with the Heat than any other franchise.

The point guard spent seven seasons as a member of the Heat and averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc across 391 regular-season games.

The 37-year-old was an invaluable member of the 2019-20 Heat team that went on to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. During the regular season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game in 59 appearances and three starts for Miami.

After a productive regular season, Dragic raised his level of play during the 2020 playoffs. He averaged 19-plus points per game in each of Miami’s first three playoff series, which came against the Indiana Pacers, Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Arguably Dragic’s best series of the 2020 playoffs was against the Pacers in the first round. Across four games, he averaged 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat went on to sweep the Pacers in four games thanks largely to the play of Dragic.

Heat fans should remember Dragic as one of the better point guards in the history of the franchise. If it weren’t for his production during the 2020 playoffs, it’s possible that the Heat would have come up short of making the NBA Finals.