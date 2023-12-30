Miami Heat News

Report: Goran Dragic set to retire from game of basketball

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Goran Dragic
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat floor general Goran Dragic has announced a farewell event to celebrate his retirement from the game of basketball.

The farewell game will take place in the capital of Dragic’s home country, Slovenia, in August of next year. The Goran Dragic Foundation and Spontanzo will work in collaboration to host the event.

The remaining details of the farewell game will be revealed in a press conference which is set to take place in January.

Dragic played for a whopping seven teams — the Heat, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors — across his 15 seasons in the NBA, but he spent more time with the Heat than any other franchise.

The point guard spent seven seasons as a member of the Heat and averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc across 391 regular-season games.

The 37-year-old was an invaluable member of the 2019-20 Heat team that went on to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. During the regular season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game in 59 appearances and three starts for Miami.

After a productive regular season, Dragic raised his level of play during the 2020 playoffs. He averaged 19-plus points per game in each of Miami’s first three playoff series, which came against the Indiana Pacers, Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Arguably Dragic’s best series of the 2020 playoffs was against the Pacers in the first round. Across four games, he averaged 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat went on to sweep the Pacers in four games thanks largely to the play of Dragic.

Heat fans should remember Dragic as one of the better point guards in the history of the franchise. If it weren’t for his production during the 2020 playoffs, it’s possible that the Heat would have come up short of making the NBA Finals.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry
Steve Kerr after Miami Heat beat Golden State Warriors: ‘It felt like we got demoralized’
Miami Heat News
Jaylen Brown Celtics
Jaylen Brown’s subtle yet telling reaction to Udonis Haslem saying ‘f–k Bill Russell’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Miami Heat stars declare they have enough to win NBA title
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat get hit with brutal injury news ahead of Christmas Day matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?