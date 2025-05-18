Giannis Antetokounmpo says Florida cities make him the happiest amid uncertain future

Superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks may have run its course, as the Bucks haven’t been able to field better than marginally successful teams around him in recent years.

With a top player in the world leading the way, the Bucks just recently suffered their third consecutive first-round exit from the playoffs.

Plus, since the Bucks won an NBA title in 2021, they have earned just one playoff series victory. That was back in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, when Milwaukee eliminated the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round.

Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee seems to be very much undetermined, and amid all of the uncertainty, he said that cities in the state of Florida make him the happiest out of any he’s ever been to not counting where he grew up.

While some fans of the Miami Heat may be enthused about Antetokounmpo’s post on X, it’s important to remember that the Heat aren’t the only NBA team based in Florida. The Orlando Magic also exist, and they seem to have a bright future ahead of them with a young star duo of forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

A recent report from Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has cast doubt on the idea that Antetokounmpo is interested in playing for the storied Heat organization as well. Per Robinson, Antetokounmpo “isn’t feeling” Heat president Pat Riley. Some star players for the Heat under Riley’s tenure have had messy exits with the franchise and left to play elsewhere quicker than expected.

Reading the tea leaves doesn’t point to a high likelihood of Antetokounmpo being dealt from the Bucks to the Heat this offseason, but if the Heat were to acquire him, he would be one of the most talented players ever to suit up for the organization.

Antetokounmpo just recently put together his third straight season in which he averaged 30-plus points and 11-plus rebounds per contest. He might just be the best two-way player in the NBA right now, and his presence would drastically raise the Heat’s ceiling on both sides of the ball.