Former Miami Heat player vies for Duncan Robinson to play in Game 4 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Former Miami Heat forward Solomon Hill campaigned on Twitter for Duncan Robinson to play in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

duncan robinson play tonight. — solomon hill (@solohill) April 24, 2023

Hill, who was teammates with Robinson during his time with the Heat in the 2019-20 season, clearly thinks the sharpshooter deserves some minutes after his strong play earlier in the series.

Robinson scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting (4-for-6 from 3-point range) in Game 2, but the Heat came up short in that game. Then, the sharpshooter followed it up with a huge showing in Game 3, scoring 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting (5-for-6 from 3) in a blowout win for the Heat.

It’s a great sign for Heat fans, as Robinson has struggled the last two seasons and fallen out of the rotation at times.

The University of Michigan product appeared in just 42 games for the Heat during the 2022-23 regular season, shooting 32.8 percent from beyond the arc, his worst mark since his rookie season.

Miami is going to need Robinson in this series and beyond if it can advance in the playoffs. The Heat are down two key guard scorers in Tyler Herro (broken hand) and Victor Oladipo (torn patellar tendon in left knee).

Herro may be able to return later in the postseason, but Oladipo’s season is over after he was hurt in Game 3 against the Bucks.

Hill only played in 11 games for the Heat in the 2019-20 season, but it seems like he is rooting for his former teammates in this series.

Robinson is known for his ability to get hot at a moment’s notice, and he shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season and started all 72 games he appeared in for the Heat.

That earned him a huge contract extension in the offseason, a five-year deal worth $90 million.

Since that season, Robinson’s production from deep has dropped, leading to him losing minutes to players like Gabe Vincent, Oladipo, Max Strus and others.

However, Robinson can certainly make his mark on Miami’s playoff run if he continues to shoot the ball at such a high level.

With Herro and Oladipo out on Monday night, it’s hard to see a scenario where Erik Spoelstra doesn’t at least give Robinson a shot for minutes in Game 4.