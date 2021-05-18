Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is having an incredible few days.

Just a couple of days after it was announced that Bosh had been elected to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, it has been reported that he will join the broadcast team at ESPN.

Based on the report, it looks like Bosh will get a lot of opportunities to showcase his media chops during the NBA postseason.

ESPN hired newly elected Hall of Famer and former Heat star Chris Bosh to make at least a dozen studio appearances, throughout the postseason, on various platforms: The Jump, likely SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 18, 2021

Bosh’s NBA career ended in disappointment. The big man’s prime years were cut short due to blood clots.

Still, he did more than enough to be considered a franchise icon during his time with the Heat. Of course, he played a pivotal role during the Big 3 era, helping the Heat advance to four NBA Finals appearances, winning two.

Now, it looks like his success is following him in his life after basketball. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving individual.

So, while Bosh won’t be taking the court in this year’s playoff action, Heat fans will get to see his familiar face on the television screen quite a bit.