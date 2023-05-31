 Erik Spoelstra offers update on Tyler Herro ahead of Miami Heat's Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets - Heat Nation
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra offered an update on guard Tyler Herro ahead of the Heat’s first game against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Herro has been out of the Heat’s lineup since Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, he suffered a broken hand. The University of Kentucky product later had surgery on his hand and was initially expected to be out a minimum of six weeks.

Though it was previously reported Herro was unlikely to return for the NBA Finals, news about Herro’s possible return broke after the Heat’s Game 7 win against the Boston Celtics.

It’s unclear exactly how far the former first-round pick is from returning to the floor, but he was seen putting in some work on the court on Wednesday.

Without Herro, the Heat have found a way to keep advancing through the playoffs. They beat the Bucks in five games, New York Knicks in six games and Celtics in seven games. The Nuggets now stand in their way of completing one of the unlikeliest championship runs in recent memory.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while knocking down 43.9 percent of his shots from the field and 37.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

In the 2023 postseason, players like Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent have stepped up in major ways with Herro out. Martin came close to winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors after averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

If Herro were to indeed make his return against the Nuggets, it would be interesting to see just how many minutes he gets. A broken hand is obviously a very serious injury. It’s even more serious given the fact that Herro’s shooting hand is the injured one.

The 23-year-old could give the Heat a major offensive boost, but if he struggles on both sides of the floor, it might be better to sit him out.

Game 3 of the series will take place in Miami at Kaseya Center next Wednesday. Miami will be hoping to head home with at least one victory.

