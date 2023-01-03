Dwyane Wade reacts to stark comparison of Tyler Herro’s game-winner vs. his against Bulls

Over the weekend, Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro won an electric game against the Utah Jazz with a last-second score to beat the buzzer. When the “NBA on ESPN” official Instagram page stated that Herro’s score was reminiscent of one of Dwyane Wade’s most iconic game-winning shots, the three-time champion came forward to respond.

The truth is that many fans likely made the comparison between the two shots. Herro’s shot came after an inbound pass after the Jazz hit a free throw to tie the game with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock.

As for Wade, he took matters into his own hands by forcing a turnover en route to a last-second score.

Despite the slight differences, it seems clear that Wade was also very impressed with Herro’s shot.

Heading in to the 2022-23 NBA season, Herro had a lot of big expectations. Not only had he made it clear throughout the 2022 offseason that he wanted to start for the Heat after earning the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, but he also signed a four-year, $120 million deal before the start of the current campaign.

So far, he has more than lived up to those expectations. In 30 games (and 30 starts) this season, he has averaged 21.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. All three numbers exceed his previous career-high marks. In the last 10 games, he’s putting up 25.4 points per game.

He’s also been a dynamo shooting the ball, hitting 45.2 percent of his shots from the field and 39.6 percent of hit shots from deep.

He’s a big part of the reason why the Heat, who have faced injury-related absences from numerous key players throughout the season, remain very much in the playoff conversation at the moment with a 20-18 record on the year.

Though Herro will be hard-pressed to accomplish all the career marks that Wade managed in his incredible career, it is clear that the Heat have a star in the making at the shooting guard position.

Hopefully, his recent game-winning shot will only increase his confidence going forward. Though, confidence has never been a concern for the product out of the University of Kentucky.