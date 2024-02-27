Delon Wright unable to contain excitement over Miami Heat debut after win vs. Sacramento Kings

Delon Wright finally got his chance to debut for the Miami Heat, and the veteran guard took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity.

Always wanted to put on that Heat jersey!! Good win 🔥 — Delon Wright (@delonwright) February 27, 2024

Wright signed with the Heat earlier this month during a break in their schedule after being bought out by the Washington Wizards. He did not play in their game at the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday but was definitely needed on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant, who were serving NBA suspensions levied for their roles in a fight with the Pelicans in the fourth quarter of that game. Miami also did not have Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson and Orlando Robinson available due to injuries.

Because of all that, Wright was inserted into the starting lineup and wound up playing more than 35 minutes in the 121-110 road victory. He scored 13 points and handed out five assists.

In 33 appearances with the Wizards this season, the 31-year-old was averaging less than 14 minutes per game and played more than 20 minutes in a single game just twice since Christmas.

Butler and Jovic were each suspended for one game, so they should be available to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Bryant has two more games to serve on his three-game ban.

Herro reportedly avoided a serious knee injury, but it is unknown when he will be able to play again. Rozier is recovering from his knee injury but remains out as well.

That could give Wright even more opportunities for playing time and a chance to make an impression on his new team. He already had ties to the organization as his brother Dorell played for the Heat from the 2004-05 campaign through the 2009-10 season.

Despite having to use 30 different starting lineups in their 57 games this season, the Heat have managed to fashion a 32-25 record that’s good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. With so many contributors on the Heat, Delon Wright looks like he is ready to fit right in and do whatever he can to help the cause whenever he is asked to do so.