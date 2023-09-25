Boston Celtics emerge as threats to land Damian Lillard if he’s not traded to Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics are reportedly threats to land Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in a trade if he’s not dealt to the Miami Heat this offseason, according to BetOnline’s latest odds.

It’s interesting to see Boston as a top suitor for Lillard, but it could make sense since the team traded away guard Marcus Smart this offseason.

The Celtics acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis in the deal that sent Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, leaving the team with Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the top options to play the point guard position.

The Heat have been rumored to be interested in Lillard for some time, but other teams have been getting involved for the seven-time All-Star as well.

The Toronto Raptors reportedly believe that they can position themselves ahead of Miami in the trade market, but there still hasn’t been a deal made for the Blazers star.

Boston is an interesting case since the team is looking to compete for an NBA title after making the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.

Miami knocked off the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and the two teams have actually met in the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four NBA campaigns.

It’s unclear if Lillard would want to be dealt to Boston, as it has been reported that the star guard would ask for a trade to Miami if he were moved elsewhere this offseason.

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA selection, is still one of the best guards in the NBA. He averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The Heat could use Lillard at the point guard position given the fact that they let guard Gabe Vincent walk in free agency this offseason. Vincent signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It would be a major blow to Miami if Lillard landed with another Eastern Conference contender like Boston, as it would not only make things tougher on the Heat, but they’d also miss out on having the star guard on their roster.

For now, Heat fans will have to wait and see how the Lillard trade saga plays out this offseason.