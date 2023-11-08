22 players listed on injury report for Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday game

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies are heading into their game on Wednesday night with a combined 22 players on the official NBA injury report.

The Heat have 13 players listed: Bam Adebayo (available, left hip contusion), Thomas Bryant (available, lower back spasms), Jimmy Butler (probable, right knee tendinitis), Jamal Cain (out, non-COVID illness), R.J. Hampton (out, in G League as part of two-way contract), Haywood Highsmith (available, left knee sprain), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (available, right calf strain), Nikola Jovic (out, non-COVID illness), Kevin Love (available, left shoulder contusion), Caleb Martin (out, left knee tendinosis), Duncan Robinson (available, right wrist sprain), Dru Smith (available, right AC joint sprain) and Cole Swider (out, in G League as part of two-way contract).

The Grizzlies have nine players listed: Steven Adams (out, right knee PCL sprain), Brandon Clarke (out, left Achilles tendon), G.G. Jackson (out, in G League as part of two-way contract), John Konchar (doubtful, right hip strain), Jake LaRavia (out, G League assignment), Ja Morant (out, league suspension), Derrick Rose (out, left knee injury recovery), Xavier Tillman (out, left knee soreness) and Vince Williams Jr. (out, in G League as part of two-way contract).

Both teams have struggled to start the campaign, with Miami sporting a 3-4 record and Memphis carrying a dismal 1-6 mark that is the worst in the NBA. The Heat will be trying for their first road win in four games.

Martin may be the most significant absence for the Heat. After emerging as a key player during the playoff run to the NBA Finals last season, the 28-year-old has been able to play in only one game this season while dealing with a knee injury.

Butler is listed as probable to play, as he was when he was among 11 Heat players on the injury report prior to a 108-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The 34-year-old managed to play almost 37 minutes and scored 28 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists while dealing with tendinitis in his right knee.

Adebayo is also on the injury report but is available despite a left hip contusion. He certainly seemed no worse for wear on Monday, when he almost became the first Heat player to ever get a triple-double with 20 rebounds. Only a statistical correction prevented the 26-year-old from the historic accomplishment, leaving him with 19 rebounds to go with 22 points and 10 assists.

Miami is working its way through a tough start to the season after a disappointing offseason when the Heat were unable to acquire Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday or Bradley Beal. The injuries certainly are not helping, but they can still get back to .500 with a victory against the Grizzlies.