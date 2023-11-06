Miami Heat list 11 players on injury report ahead of Monday matchup vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat will try to win their second straight game when they take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday night.

But the Heat are still dealing with a dastardly case of the injury bug, as Miami released a loaded injury report ahead of its matchup versus the Lakers.

Notably, Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable to play for the Heat, Duncan Robinson (wrist) is probable, Nikola Jovic (illness) is questionable, R.J. Hampton (illness) is doubtful and Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out.

Other players on the injury report are Bam Adebayo (hip), Thomas Bryant (back), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (calf), Kevin Love (shoulder) and Dru Smith (knee) who are all available for the team tonight.

The Heat won their second game of the season against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 3 in what was also the team’s first In-Season Tournament game of the season. Miami shot the ball with terrific accuracy from outside the 3-point arc against Washington, seeing as how the Heat went 13-of-27 from behind the 3-point line, which equates to a fantastic 48.1 percent 3-point percentage.

The Heat also shot 60.0 percent from the field in their win over the Wizards.

Butler, Tyler Herro and Adebayo were arguably Miami’s three best offensive players against Washington. Herro scored a team-high 24 points and dished out nine assists, Butler scored 20 points and Adebayo scored 18.

Miami’s first win of the season came against the Detroit Pistons in the team’s regular-season opener on Oct. 25. It was a game that went down to the wire, as the Heat won by just one point, 103-102.

Adebayo was possibly the Heat’s best player in their first game of the season. He dropped 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of playing time. Plus, he shot 7-of-13 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line against the Pistons.

After the Heat play James and the Lakers, they will take on Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Nov. 8. The Grizzlies aren’t playing at a high level without star point guard Ja Morant, considering they own a 1-6 record. But they won their first game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.