The Miami Heat are about to begin their bid to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals, but before that some celebrations are in order.

The reason for that is because both Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have been named to NBA All-Rookie teams.

2019-20 NBA All-Rookie teams: First team: Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Zion Williamson, Brandon Clarke, Eric Paschall Second team: Coby White, Tyler Herro, Terence Davis II, PJ Washington, Rui Hachimura — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2020

The road to earning such honors was very different for each player.

Herro was drafted as a highly touted prospect out of the University of Kentucky. The Heat selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He went on to average 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first regular season in the league.

Since the playoffs began, he has proven that he can be a far more productive player, with some within the Heat organization believing that he will one day be a full-fledged star.

Herro reportedly missed being named to the All-Rookie First Team by a single point.

Tyler Herro missed first team by one point. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 15, 2020

As for Nunn, he began his first season in the NBA as an undrafted rookie. He burst onto the scene during Summer League and went on to start in all 67 regular season games he played in.

He averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the regular season.

Heading into the season, very few people expected the Heat to have even one of the league’s top rookies. Now, it is clear that they actually have two.

Without a doubt, the future is incredibly bright for both players.

Surely their veteran teammates will celebrate the fantastic news, but not for long.

After all, the Heat are mere minutes away from facing off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.