Report: Udonis Haslem Joins LeBron James in Fight Against Black Voter Suppression

Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem is joining Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the fight to end voter suppression against African-Americans.

James, 35, is helping propel More Than a Vote, a nonprofit organization aiming to encourage African-Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Along with motivating African-Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, the organization is seeking to educate voters on the voting process and curtail voter suppression across the nation.

Haslem, who turned 40 on Tuesday, is one of numerous black figures to partake in the honorable movement.

Other popular partners include comedian Kevin Hart, three-time champion Draymond Green and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

This isn’t the first time Haslem and James have worked together on something grand. They played together in Miami from 2010 to 2014.

During that memorable period, the Heat went to four straight NBA Finals, won two champions and conducted the second-longest winning streak in league history.

Hopefully, James and Haslem can experience the same amount of success they had on the court together with this new nonprofit.