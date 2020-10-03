The Miami Heat will be very shorthanded for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and they will need to depend on their “next man up” mentality more than ever.

To that end, forward Chris Silva is getting himself ready for game action should he be called upon.

FWIW, Chris Silva is out on the court very early tonight. And he's not going through an easy warmup, either. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 2, 2020

Silva, a rookie out of the University of South Carolina, played sparingly in the regular season and has not logged a single minute of playing time in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

With Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler dealing with injuries, there’s always a chance Silva may see the court, even if it’s for very little time.

Silva is one of a number of undrafted players on the Heat roster. They’ve had plenty of success with two of them so far: Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn.