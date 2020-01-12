Report: 'Strong Sentiment' Miami Heat Will Convert Chris Silva's Deal to Standard Contract - Heat Nation

- Report: ‘Strong Sentiment’ Miami Heat Will Convert Chris Silva’s Deal to Standard Contract
- Updated: January 12, 2020
After impressive performances during the preseason with the Miami Heat, Chris Silva signed a two-way contract with the team.
Since then, he has continued to impress.
In 30 games so far this season, the University of South Carolina product has averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes.
Now, months after signing that two-way deal, there is a strong possibility that Silva’s deal will be converted into a standard contract, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
“The sense I get, from a league-employed source around the Heat, is that there’s strong sentiment toward converting Silva’s deal to a standard contract next week,” wrote Jackson.
Due to the Heat currently being above the hard cap, the earliest day that this transaction could happen is Tuesday.
Signing Silva on Tuesday would make sense because then the Heat would have time to find a new player to take up his two-way slot. The deadline to sign players to two-way contracts is on Jan. 15.
Two-way contracts allow players to spend no more than 45 days with their NBA team while also getting consistent playing time in the G League. In Silva’s case, he is yet to play for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season.
Recently, the 23-year-old Gabon native said that it was his “hope and dream” to have his deal converted to a standard contract.
With this news, it seems as if Silva’s hopes and dreams will soon be fulfilled.
