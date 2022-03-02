Report: Victor Oladipo expected to make season debut during Miami Heat’s upcoming homestand

The Miami Heat are already one of the best teams in the NBA, and it looks like they’re about to get a lot better.

According to a Wednesday report, star Victor Oladipo is expected to make his season debut during the team’s upcoming homestand.

“Barring setbacks, Oladipo is expected to make his season debut during the Heat’s extended homestand that follows Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

This is huge news for a Heat team that is really starting to separate itself from the pack and fire on all cylinders.

The Heat have won their last four games. They’ll look to maintain that success against their upcoming opponents. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and the Nets the following day.

Following those two games, the Heat will enjoy a massive seven-game homestand. It looks like at some point during that stretch, Oladipo will join his teammates on the court for the first time this season.

Oladipo joined the Heat last season, but only played in four games before undergoing season-ending surgery. He reportedly looks “fantastic” and “unbelievable” ahead of his possible return for the Heat.

He has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. If he returns fully healthy and can play at the peak of his abilities, he would add more firepower to the Heat’s already incredible lineup.

Right now, the Heat own a 41-21 record on the season and have solid control over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’re already well on their way to making sure that the East goes through Miami.

If Oladipo can play at his best, Miami’s chances of advancing to the NBA Finals this season will be stronger than they already were.