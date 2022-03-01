Report: Victor Oladipo looks ‘fantastic’ and ‘unbelievable’ ahead of potential return for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat already look like legitimate title contenders this season, and to sweeten the deal, they could have reinforcements on the way.

One of those potential reinforcements is guard Victor Oladipo, who hasn’t played in a game this season. It certainly seems like he’s nearing a return, and Heat fans will be happy to hear that the 29-year-old reportedly looks “fantastic” and “unbelievable” as he prepares to take the floor again.

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano spoke to Zach Lowe about the topic during a recent podcast episode.

“I heard he looks fantastic, Zach, like unbelievable,” Sedano said.

This is obviously great news for the Heat and their fans. While there’s no telling what type of impact Oladipo is going to make once he returns, the fact that he’s looking sharp is a great sign.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Oladipo could be ready to play for the Heat as soon as the second week of March.

Oladipo is a two-time All-Star, and when he’s healthy, he’s capable of making solid contributions on both ends of the floor. He holds career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s a 43.8 percent shooter from the field and 34.7 percent shooter from deep.

The former first-round pick appeared in just four games with the Heat last season, so fans didn’t really get a real look at him. There are certainly plenty of folks in Miami who can’t wait to see what a healthy Oladipo can do.

The Heat currently hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference and have a two-game lead over the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo’s return should help Miami in its quest to secure the No. 1 seed in the East.

Of course, the ultimate goal for Miami is to return to the NBA Finals and take home the 2022 title.